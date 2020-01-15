Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Far too many below-par displays as Blackpool exit FA Cup at hands of Reading
Blackpool's poor form continued as goals in either half saw a weakened Reading side dump them out of the FA Cup at the third round stage.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Mark Howard - 5/10
Made a couple of good saves but will be disappointed with the two goals he conceded. Distribution was hit and miss too.
jpimedia
2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Ollie Turton - 6/10
Kept plugging away right to the death and supported Liam Feeney well down the right, providing some good crosses.
jpimedia
3. Ben Heneghan - 5/10
Gave the ball away in dangerous areas of the pitch on a couple of occasions. A little complacent.
jpimedia
4. Curtis Tilt - 5/10
Always looked susceptible to making a mistake and almost got punished for a lapse in concentration.
jpimedia
View more