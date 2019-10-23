Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Defenders on top as Blackpool battle to Wycombe draw
A second-half Ben Heneghan goal saw Blackpool come from behind to claim a battling 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers last night.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10
Given virtually nothing to do other than pick the ball out of his net after Wycombes soft early goal.
jpimedia
2. Ollie Turton - 6/10
A little reserved at right back and guilty of playing a couple of hopeful long balls, but kept things tight at the back.
jpimedia
3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10
Got Pool back on level terms with his first league goal of the season and unfortunate not to add a second soon after.
jpimedia
4. Curtis Tilt - 6/10
Outmuscled by Akinfenwa for the goal but otherwise remained pretty solid, albeit a little wasteful in possession.
jpimedia
View more