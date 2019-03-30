Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Defenders Curtis Tilt and Marc Bola shine as Blackpool draw with Plymouth
It was a day to forget for Blackpool's forwards but very much one to remember for their defenders as the Seasiders came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Plymouth Argyle.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 6/10
Made an outstanding fingertip save from Graham Careys free kick to keep the score at 2-0 before Pools late revival.
jpimedia
2. Michael Nottingham - 6/10
Defensively more solid than in recent weeks and was a willing runner up and down the flank. Long throws were a threat.
jpimedia
3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10
A little nervy defending long balls early on but improved as the game wore on and made some superb last-ditch blocks.
jpimedia
4. Curtis Tilt - 8/10
Rescued a late point for Pool with his stoppage time overhead kick. Not many defenders could produce a finish like that at any level.
jpimedia
View more