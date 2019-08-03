Blackpool opened their account for the season with a 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Curtis Tilt shines as Blackpool ease past Bristol Rovers in season opener

Blackpool began the new season in perfect fashion as they eased to a 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers in full of a bumper crowd at Bloomfield Road.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10

2. Ollie Turton - 8

3. Ryan Edwards - 8

4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Curtis Tilt - 9/10

