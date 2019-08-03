Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Curtis Tilt shines as Blackpool ease past Bristol Rovers in season opener Blackpool began the new season in perfect fashion as they eased to a 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers in full of a bumper crowd at Bloomfield Road. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10 Enjoyed a clean sheet on his Blackpool debut and looked dominant and confident plucking high balls out of the air throughout. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Ollie Turton - 8 Played slightly out of position on the right-hand side of Pool's back three but as usual that was no issue for Turton. Mr Dependable was solid throughout. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Ryan Edwards - 8 As good a good debut as you're going to get. Slotted seamlessly into Blackpool's back three and rarely looked threatened by Bristol Rovers' attack. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Curtis Tilt - 9/10 His best display in a Blackpool shirt to date, which is saying something. Magnificent performance from start to finish and looked a man possessed. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4