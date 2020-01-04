Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Curtis Tilt in imperious form in Blackpool's FA Cup draw at Reading
Blackpool were forced into a FA Cup replay after drawing 2-2 with Championship side Reading in their third round tie.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Mark Howard - 5/10
Might have done better with both of Readings goals, especially the second. Looks a little rusty since his return.
2. Ollie Turton - 6/10
Solid and reliable as ever. Kept things tight enough at the back but a little reserved going the other way.
3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10
Had his hands full with the dangerous Sam Baldock, who got ahead of him for Readings first equaliser.
4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Curtis Tilt - 8/10
In inspired form, almost as if he had a point to prove. Won every loose ball and imperiously strong.
