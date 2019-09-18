Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Curtis Tilt answers critics in Blackpool's last-gasp win at Doncaster Rovers
Blackpool got back to winning ways last night with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Doncaster Rovers thanks to Armand Gnanduillet's stoppage-time header.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10
Played his part by producing a couple of crucial saves to help the Seasiders keep their third clean sheet of the season
2. Ryan Edwards - 7/10
Threw his body on the line alongside his centre-back partners to help Blackpool earn another shutout.
3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10
Didnt put a foot wrong all game. Aerially dominant once again and tidied up any loose balls with minimum fuss.
4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Curtis Tilt - 8/10
Made up for his mistake at the weekend with a commanding display, saving a certain goal with a brilliant goalline clearance.
