Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Calum Macdonald enjoys impressive debut in Blackpool's rout of Morecambe Blackpool got their EFL Trophy campaign off to a flying start with a 5-1 thrashing of Morecambe at Bloomfield Road. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 7/10 Unfortunate to be beaten by a deflection for Morecambes goal but produced two or three vital stops to maintain Blackpools lead. 2. Michael Nottingham - 7/10 Lost concentration on a couple of occasions but attacked well and scored Blackpools second at a vital time in the game. 3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10 Gave Pool the lead with an emphatic header early on. Looked assured all evening and did everything with minimal fuss. 4. Nick Anderton - 7/10 Didnt put a foot wrong on the left-hand side of Pools back three. Did what was required to keep Morecambe at bay.