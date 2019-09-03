Blackpool celebrate their comfortable 5-1 win

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Calum Macdonald enjoys impressive debut in Blackpool's rout of Morecambe

Blackpool got their EFL Trophy campaign off to a flying start with a 5-1 thrashing of Morecambe at Bloomfield Road.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Unfortunate to be beaten by a deflection for Morecambes goal but produced two or three vital stops to maintain Blackpools lead.

1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 7/10

Lost concentration on a couple of occasions but attacked well and scored Blackpools second at a vital time in the game.

2. Michael Nottingham - 7/10

Gave Pool the lead with an emphatic header early on. Looked assured all evening and did everything with minimal fuss.

3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10

Didnt put a foot wrong on the left-hand side of Pools back three. Did what was required to keep Morecambe at bay.

4. Nick Anderton - 7/10

