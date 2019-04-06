Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ben Heneghan stands out once again as Blackpool draw with league leaders Luton Town
Blackpool were denied a priceless win as Jason Cummings scored four minutes from time to earn league leaders Luton Town a point in Saturday's 2-2 draw.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 6/10
Might be a little frustrated not to do better with Lutons first goal, but nothing he could have done about their late leveller.
2. Ollie Turton - 7/10
Looked rusty in the early stages on his return from injury but improved as the game wore on and made some crucial challenges.
3. Ben Heneghan - 8/10
In marvellous form yet again. Blocked everything that came near him and demonstrated why he earns so many plaudits.
4. Curtis Tilt - 7/10
Pulled out of position for Lutons early opener but delivered another composed display, bringing the ball out from the back with confidence.
