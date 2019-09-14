Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ben Heneghan a rare bright spark in Blackpool's defeat to Milton Keynes
Blackpool were given a huge wake-up call today with a 3-0 humbling at home to Milton Keynes.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 5/10
Not much he could have done about the three goals but needs to be much more commanding of his area.
2. Ryan Edwards - 4/10
Distribution was well below-par. Hes a dominant centre half, not someone who should be playing on the right of a three.
3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Ben Heneghan - 7/10
Only player to perform well. Won every header, did the basics of defending well and committed no errors.
4. Curtis Tilt - 4/10
Gifted MK their second goal by trodding on the ball for the second home league game running before being hauled off.
