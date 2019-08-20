Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Armand Gnanduillet continues hot streak as Blackpool move top with Gillingham draw
Blackpool came from behind to draw 2-2 at Gillingham to move themselves back to the top of the League One table.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10
Will be disappointed with the nature of both of Gillinghams goals but still made some important stops throughout.
2. Rocky Bushiri - 5/10
Caught out for Gillinghams opener and replaced in the second half when on a booking. Tough night.
3. Ryan Edwards - 7/10
Beaten for pace on a couple of occasions when left exposed but otherwise won all of his aerial duels and defended well.
4. Curtis Tilt - 8/10
Defended superbly and showed his class throughout. Came so close with an acrobatic effort that hit the post.
