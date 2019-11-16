Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Armand Gnanduillet and Jay Spearing make a mark in Blackpool's win against AFC Wimbledon
Blackpool saw off AFC Wimbledon 2-0 to pick up a fourth consecutive win in all competitions to lift themselves back up into the League One play-offs.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10
Enjoyed a quiet afternoon and was a spectator for most of the game, but made some good saves when called upon.
jpimedia
2. Ryan Edwards - 7/10
Appears to have cemented his place back in the starting XI with another strong showing in the back three.
jpimedia
3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10
Looked completely unruffled at all times and will be delighted to have played his part in keeping a vital clean sheet.
jpimedia
4. James Husband - 8/10
Continues to thrive in what was a previously unfamiliar role on the left of the back three, keeping Curtis Tilt out of the team.
jpimedia
View more