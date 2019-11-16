Jay Spearing leads the applause at the full-time whistle

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Armand Gnanduillet and Jay Spearing make a mark in Blackpool's win against AFC Wimbledon

Blackpool saw off AFC Wimbledon 2-0 to pick up a fourth consecutive win in all competitions to lift themselves back up into the League One play-offs.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Enjoyed a quiet afternoon and was a spectator for most of the game, but made some good saves when called upon.

1. Jak Alnwick - 7/10

Enjoyed a quiet afternoon and was a spectator for most of the game, but made some good saves when called upon.
Appears to have cemented his place back in the starting XI with another strong showing in the back three.

2. Ryan Edwards - 7/10

Appears to have cemented his place back in the starting XI with another strong showing in the back three.
Looked completely unruffled at all times and will be delighted to have played his part in keeping a vital clean sheet.

3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10

Looked completely unruffled at all times and will be delighted to have played his part in keeping a vital clean sheet.
Continues to thrive in what was a previously unfamiliar role on the left of the back three, keeping Curtis Tilt out of the team.

4. James Husband - 8/10

Continues to thrive in what was a previously unfamiliar role on the left of the back three, keeping Curtis Tilt out of the team.
