A play-off winning goalkeeper with Blackpool has joined a League One rival.

Former Blackpool goalkeeper Matt Gilks has been appointed as the new goalkeeping coach of their League One rivals Barnsley.

The Tykes had been on the search for someone to work with their goalkeepers after James Bittner left to join Bristol Rovers. They landed on Gilks who had recently left Bolton Wanderers alongside the rest of Ian Evatt's backroom team following his departure from the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

The 42-year-old will work under Darrell Clarke and will keep goalkeepers Jackson Smith, Joe Gauci and Adam Hayton on their toes. He takes over at a time where Barnsley are 10th in the league standings but only a point off of Leyton Orient who occupy the fourth and final play-off spot.

“We are delighted to bring Matt to the club, he has a good pedigree and will no doubt be able to bring the best out of our keepers this season and beyond,” said sporting director Mladen Sormaz to Barnsley’s official club website.

Matt Gilks career

The Rochdale-born shot-stopper had a playing career that lasted over 20-years with the majority of it spent at Bloomfield Road. He began his hometown club, playing seven-years there, making 197 appearances in total as they remained in League Two.

A move to Norwich City took place in 2007, but he never made a senior appearance for the Canaries, only acting as a back-up to David Marshall. Blackpool signed him a year later with Wes Hoolahan going in to the opposite direction.

Blackpool won promotion to the Premier League with Matt Gilks in between the sticks. | Getty Images

At first he struggled to break in to the side and revealed he was close to quitting football, but a loan move at Shrewsbury Town helped him get his confidence back. With Ian Holloway replacing Simon Grayson, Gilks and Paul Rachubka battled it out for the number one spot, and he eventually cemented the number one spot. He never looked back, as he played in the 3-2 play-off win against Cardiff City which saw them win promotion to the Premier League.

He played half of their matches in the top-flight but injured his patella so they signed goalkeeper Richard Kingson from Wigan Athletic. After their relegation, Gilks remained at the club and would be their first-choice goalkeeper for another three seasons before departing in 2014. During his time at the club, Gilks made his debut for the Scotland national team, earning three caps.

Burnley who had won promotion to the Premier League signed Gilks in 2014 but he was just a back-up, and in the two seasons he spent at Turf Moor he made two appearances. Rangers signed him in 2016 but he was limited to just five matches, and none came in the league.

A return to England took place in 2016 and Wigan Athletic played him regularly. He dropped down to League One with Scunthorpe United and was their first-choice for a year. Gilks would later play for Lincoln City and Fleetwood Town, before settling at Bolton Wanderers where he would finish his career and later go on to coach the goalkeepers.

No Bloomfield Road return

Blackpool and Barnsley have already played each other at Blackpool’s home this season. The Seasiders travel to Oakwell on March 8 though so that will provide Gilks with an opportunity to see some old friends.