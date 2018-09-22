MATCH REPORT: Blackpool 0-0 Luton Town

Blackpool extended their unbeaten run to 10 games as they played out a stalemate with Luton Town.

Mark Howard was in fine form once again for the Seasiders as he made a number of fine stops to earn his sixth clean sheet of the season.

The visitors had the better chance but Blackpool did come back into the game in the second half, with Jordan Thompson going close with a couple of chances.

Blackpool made two changes to their side from last weekend’s 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle.

Donervon Daniels, who received a straight red card during that victory, was replaced by Ben Heneghan in the centre of defence.

John O’Sullivan also came into the side in place of Harry Pritchard, who picked up a back injury last Saturday.

There was still no place in the squad for injured duo Joe Bunney and Chris Taylor, while club captain Jimmy Ryan missed out once again as he prepares for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Myles Boney was named as Blackpool’s substitute goalkeeper to comply with the EFL's new home-grown rule after Fin Sinclair-Smith headed out on loan to Marine.

Mark Cullen, who bagged his third goal of the season in last weekend's win at Plymouth, made his 100th appearance for the Seasiders in attack.

After a slow start to the game, the first chance of the day fell to the visitors on 15 minutes as Heneghan almost diverted Jack Stacey’s pullback beyond his own goalkeeper, but Mark Howard made the save.

Howard made another important stop on 22 minutes, although this one was far more impressive as he produced a fingertip save to deny Elliot Lee after the Seasiders had been dispossessed deep in their own half.

The Hatters were the side looking most likely to open the scoring early on as Blackpool struggled to get to grips with their diamond formation.

The Seasiders did, however, produce their first effort on goal on the half hour mark as James Shea tipped over Liam Feeney’s curler from outside the box.

Terry McPhillips’ men continued to live a charmed life as the visitors got in behind their defence time and time again, but the Seasiders managed to scramble clear on a number of occasions.

Luton continued their dominance into the second half, as they went close twice in quick succession but once again the Seasiders managed to survive.

Striker James Collins was the first to see sight of goal but his effort was blocked by Curtis Tilt and deflected into the arms of Howard.

Grant, who looked dangerous all afternoon, did well to knock the ball past Ollie Turton before volleying straight at the Blackpool keeper.

The Seasiders, who brought on Callum Guy for the ineffective John O’Sullivan at the break, began to see more of the ball in the final third.

They went close on the hour mark as Nathan Delfouneso whipped in a superb ball to Jordan Thompson, who arrived late only to head wide of goal.

The game, now much more even, remained finely in the balance with both sides exchanging goalscoring opportunities.

Lee saw a deflected effort well saved by Howard as the Hatters broke at pace from a Blackpool corner, before Thompson wasted a golden chance for Blackpool as he side footed well over after Luton had failed to clear their lines from a long throw.

Thompson was again involved in the action as he tried his luck from the edge of the box with eight minutes to go, but Shea was equal to his drilled effort.

Howard, once again in fine form in the Blackpool goal, produced another top save to deny Lee as he rifled in a shot.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Howard, Turton, Heneghan, Tilt, Bola, Spearing, Thompson, O'Sullivan (Guy), , Delfouneso (Nottingham), Feeney, Cullen (Gnanduillet)

Subs not used: Boney, O'Connor, McLaughlin, Dodoo

Luton: Shea, Potts, Bradley, Pearson, Stacey, Lee, Shinnie (Justin), Rea, Mpanzu, Grant (Cornick), Collins

Subs not used: Isted, Senior, Jarvis, Read, Sheehan

Referee: Seb Stockbridge

Attendance: 4,124 (1,382 Luton)