Mark Robins delighted as his Coventry City side beat Blackpool to condemn Neil Critchley's side to a second straight defeat

The Sky Blues claimed a slender 1-0 win courtesy of Viktor Gyokeres’ disputed goal in first-half stoppage time.

On first viewing it appeared the ball had rebounded off Gyokeres’ hand before bobbling into the back of the net, but TV replays showed it came off the striker’s face.

Nevertheless, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley claimed the Coventry player was offside and the goal - which condemned his side to a second consecutive defeat - came after the allotted amount of stoppage time had already been played.

Coventry had otherwise dominated the first-half and missed a glut of opportunities before eventually making the breakthrough.

But the Seasiders rallied and produced three or four clear-cut chances of their own to take something from the game.

“I thought tonight it was a superb centre forward performance by Viktor," Robins said.

Coventry boss Mark Robins

“He’s ended up a match winner tonight and all credit to him for it.

“It was one of the best centre forward performances since I’ve been at the club.

"His running power was a joke, he’s created chances, he hit the post, was a bit scruffy on the edge of the box and with a bit more composure he scores that, but he got a hold of the ball and helped us get up the field.

“We should have scored taken the lead on two or three occasions and if we had nobody would have complained.

“Blackpool are a fit team and have that momentum from last season and made it very difficult for us tonight and they are a decent side.

"If you can take your chances against them and be more ruthless then the game may have been slightly different.

“But Simon Moore played brilliantly well, made two or three outstanding saves. We gave them a couple of opportunities when we made mistakes in our defensive play but even so we kept moving the ball and got the goal at a good time.

“In the second half we had to be resilient as there were some great defensive performances."