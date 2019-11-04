Mark Howard returns to Blackpool after emergency loan spell at Salford

Goalkeeper Mark Howard has returned to Blackpool from his emergency loan spell with League Two side Salford City.

READ MORE: Blackpool's style of play in thrilling Peterborough win has to be the benchmark



The 33-year-old played three games for Graham Alexander's outfit, having initially joined on a seven-day emergency loan deal.

That deal was then extended by a further seven days last week, but the keeper is now back at Bloomfield Road and could appear in tomorrow night's EFL Trophy game against Wolves' Under-21s.

Howard played a key role in Salford's recent good form, which has seen them win two and draw one to take them up to 11th place.

The experienced shot stopper even saved a late penalty to help Salford on their way to a 2-1 win against Newport County on Saturday.

The appearances will have proved invaluable for Howard, who has only recently returned from a long-term injury lay-off.

The 33-year-old featured for Blackpool's reserves last month in what was his first action in seven months.

He was also named on the bench in the Seasiders' EFL Trophy defeat at Carlisle United.

Howard was forced to undergo surgery last season after rupturing his Achilles in a game against Burton Albion in March.