Mark Cullen reveals Blackpool exit while Ben Heneghan placed on transfer list by Sheffield United

Mark Cullen is being let go by Blackpool after five years with the club, the striker has revealed.

READ MORE: Awards winner Marc Bola still determined to improve at Blackpool

The 27-year-old is out of contract this summer and although the club had the option of extending his deal by a further 12 months, they opted against doing so.

The striker has been blighted by injury issues for the past two seasons and spent the back-end of the season on loan at Carlisle United.

Cullen, who was the club’s longest-serving player, scored 26 times in 108 appearances for the club, having originally signed in 2015 for a fee in the region of £180,000.

He will be most fondly remembered for his crucial goals in the successful League Two play-off campaign in 2017, which included a hat-trick against Luton Town in the semi-finals.

He followed that up by scoring the winner at Wembley in the 2-1 victory against Exeter City.

“Well just had the news that Blackpool won’t be offering me a new contract,” Cullen posted on Twitter.

“I just wanted to say thank you to every person that I met at the club for making not just me but my wife and kids feel at home.

“Had some wonderful times and will never forget that day at Wembley! Excited to see what the future holds now.”

Meanwhile loanee Ben Heneghan has been transfer listed by his parent club Sheffield United.

The centre back, who made 49 appearances for the Seasiders this season, still has a year remaining on his deal at Bramall Lane.

“Big thanks to Blackpool for having me this year,” Heneghan posted on Twitter on Monday.

“It’s been a crazy season but I’m happy to have been back playing.

“Absolute top set of lads who I wish every success to. Grateful to have won a couple of awards last night!

“All the best to the club for the future.”

Blackpool's retained list in full is yet to be announced as the club still have a decision to make over one or two players.