Marc Bola hopes Blackpool loan can help him break into Middlesbrough’s first team

Marc Bola insists his stint at Middlesbrough is far from over and it’s his desire to return to the Riverside a better player following his loan spell with Blackpool.

The left-back returned to Bloomfield Road last week having struggled to force his way into Jonathan Woodgate’s plans.

The 22-year-old, who left Pool to join Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee before the season got underway, will now spend the remainder of the campaign with Simon Grayson’s side.

The defender has been allowed to leave Teesside on a short-term deal to find himself regular first-team football and it’s understood Pool moved swiftly to beat other clubs to his signature.

Bola, who has made just eight appearances for Middlesbrough this season, insists he still has a future with the Championship club.

“Middlesbrough have just told me to go and get some games and come back a better player,” he told The Gazette.

“They want me to improve and then, when I do come back, fight for that left-back spot.

“I wouldn’t say it didn’t work out there, it was just that the transition was a bit difficult.

“I’ve still got years left on my contract, so for me, this move was about going out and playing games.

“That’s what you want to do as a footballer, just play games, so that’s what I’m here to do.

“The plan is to do that at Blackpool, head back to Middlesbrough a better player, smash pre-season and see where we’re at.”

Bola made the move to the Riverside after impressing in his debut season for the Seasiders, making 43 appearances in League One and winning the club’s player of the season award.

The defender more than earned his move to England’s second tier and Bola believes that’s where his future still lies.

“It was a big step up to Championship football but I felt comfortable when I played,” he added.

“They were tough games I was involved in but that’s the Championship for you, that’s why it’s one of the hardest leagues to be in.

“It’s a good learning curve for me.”

Bola, who first made the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer of 2018 following his release from Arsenal, now can’t wait to pull on a tangerine jersey once again.

“I’m very excited to be back,” he said.

“The move happened very quickly to be fair, in a matter of days.

“I know I needed to go and play some football and then the gaffer called me and asked if I wanted to come. At that point it was a bit of a no-brainer for me.

“I’ve always kept an eye out on Blackpool, whether that’s looking at the scores or scrolling through Twitter.”