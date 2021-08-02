LiveManchester City v Blackpool LIVE: Updates as Seasiders take on Pep Guardiola's men in final pre-season friendly
Blackpool end their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions Manchester City tonight.
- LIVE: Man City 1-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders face Premier League champions in final pre-season friendly
- Game kicks off at 6pm at Man City’s Academy Stadium
5 - Almost 2-0
Sam Edozie beats Sky Sinclair for pace down the left before pulling the ball back towards Cole Palmer, but Pool scramble the ball behind for a corner.
Very, very close to 2-0.
3 - Goal Man City (1-0)
Ilkay Gundogan’s shot on the turn is blocked, but it falls kindly to Cole Palmer who beats Stuart Moore to the ball, before tucking home from close range.
Not the ideal start.
1 - Start as you mean to go on
Man City, as you would expect, take possession of the ball straight away, building patiently from the back. Six or seven players have already had a touch of the ball.
KICK OFF
Blackpool’s Oliver Sarkic gets the game underway.
The teams are out
And kick-off here at the Academy Stadium is just moments away.
Can the Seasiders end pre-season on a high note against the Premier League champions? We’ll soon find out.
Up the mighty Pool!
Critch completing some late business?
Analysis
Neil Critchley suggested after Saturday’s game at Morecambe that he would make changes for this encounter and give players short on minutes a chance to impress.
Pool’s head coach sticks to his word, making a raft of alternations and opting to rest club captain and number one Chris Maxwell ahead of Saturday’s curtain raiser at Ashton Gate.
Demetri Mitchell misses out through injury having taken a knock to his knee against the Shrimps at the weekend.
Elsewhere, Daniel Gretarsson (shoulder), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Gary Madine also remain sidelined through injury.
Kenny Dougall, who is making good progress on his return from a knee problem, is left out, while Teddy Howe, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall still don’t feature.
There is a surprise start for Sky Sinclair, the son of former Pool and Man City winger Trevor. The defender, who is only 18, recently signed pro terms with the Seasiders.
There are also starts for Stuart Moore, Oliver Casey, Josh Bowler, Oliver Sarkic, Sonny Carey and Shayne Lavery.
Man City, meanwhile, name a strong side despite being without a host of internationals that featured at Euro 2020 and Copa America.
Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez are among the starters.
Kevin de Bruyne recently returned from his break to rejoin City in training, but he took no part in this outing. England internationals Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling are still yet to return.
What a proud moment
For former Seasider and Man City winger Trevor Sinclair.
His son Sky, only 18, starts the game at right-back. The defender recently signed pro terms with the club.
Here’s the Blackpool team
Man City’s starting XI
Teams coming in five minutes
Neil Critchley hinted on Saturday he would make changes for this game and it appears that will be the case.
Team news to come in five minutes.
Players have arrived
Pep Guardiola’s pre-match comments
“There are still lots of things we need to improve, but it was a good test.
“The best way to get condition and remember what we are is to play games, so next Tuesday we have another one. For the players, that’s good.
“Saturday was a good test because Barnsley wanted to play, they tried to play. We created chances and we defended well, so it was a good game.
“We have young players involved who we’re trying to give as many minutes as possible, because in seven days we have the Community Shield final.
“We don’t have much time, but we will give minutes and that’s good.
“On Saturday, we give half an hour to Oleksandr (Zinchenko) and Ilkay (Gundogan), which was their first minutes with us. I will continue to try to do this.
“We’re still far away. There are a lot of things to improve. We will train on Sunday and then Tuesday night we have another game before the final.
“We will have two or three more players coming back in training and then another one at the end of the week, so step-by-step everyone is coming back.
“We never take too many conclusions from pre-season though. The important thing is to get no injuries.”
Neil Critchley’s pre-match comments
“We had an invitation from Man City on Friday to play a game against them on Tuesday.
“When you get an invitation like that, it takes about a second to agree to it.
“Even though they’ll be missing a lot of players because of the Euros, they’ll still be able to name a lot of top, top-quality players in their squad and it is their first-team.
“It will be great for our players to play against players like that. It will be a fantastic chance to test our defensive side of the game, that’s for certain.
“But what it will do, because we missed the (cancelled) Rangers game, is give some players who haven’t had loads of minutes in pre-season some minutes.
“Because it’s pre-season, you get that flexibility around subs and you can move the team around.
“We will reflect on the Morecambe game (a 1-1 draw on Saturday) and see how we’re looking, and then we’ll prepare for a great game to look forward to.”
Star-studded opponents
The reigning Premier League champions have been without a host of their key first-team players this summer as a result of Euro 2020 and Copa America.
Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola was still able to name a strong side for their 4-0 win against Barnsley on Saturday, with the likes of Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez (above) all featuring.
City, who also beat Pool’s Lancashire rivals Preston North End in a recent friendly, now await the return of their England stars - such as Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling - and the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, who watched their game against Barnsley from the stands at the weekend.
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Guardiola revealed “two or three” of his first-team stars could return to take on the Seasiders.
City get their competitive campaign underway in the Community Shield on Saturday, when they take on FA Cup winners Leicester City at Wembley.
Guardiola’s men have beaten PNE 2-0 and Barnsley 4-0 in their two friendlies so far this summer.