Man-management is key for Blackpool boss Simon Grayson going into Christmas period

There’s nothing quite like experience when it comes to guiding a club through a hectic Christmas period and Blackpool’s Simon Grayson has it in spades.

Tomorrow’s Bloomfield Road clash with Shrewsbury is the first of four League One matches in 12 days over the festive season.

Grayson has already hinted that he expects to rely on the resources of his squad to deal with this rigorous schedule.

And when it comes to shuffling his pack, that’s where his tried and trusted man-management skills come into play.

Having managed six different Football League clubs, Grayson completed 14 years as a team boss last month back where it all began at Blackpool.

He turned 50 this week but there was little time to celebrate as Grayson plans for this most testing time of year.

“It’s all about man-management,” he says. “Some lads might need a kick up the backside and some might need an arm around them.

“And with others you might need to work out when to have a private chat with them or when to leave them alone.

“They are man-management skills you develop. They come with learning from the number of games you’ve been involved with and all the players you’ve worked with in the past.”

Grayson spoke in yesterday’s Gazette about man-managing striker Armand Gnanduillet, and realising he was a player who would benefit from spending one game demoted to the bench.

Grayson added: “Armand’s like any player in that you’ve got to work out their strengths and weaknesses.

“Right now he’s obviously in a good moment for himself and in a good place with the football club because he’s playing well and the team are playing well.

“And the team get on really well with each other. We’ve got good spirit.”