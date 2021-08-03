Man City v Blackpool: How do I stream the game? Which players does Pep Guardiola have available?

The Seasiders take on Pep Guardiola’s side on the back of a 1-1 draw against League One newcomers Morecambe at the weekend.

Tonight’s game against a star-studded Man City side will be the final chance for Critchley’s men to impress before Saturday’s league opener at Bristol City.

Here’s all the key details:

Where is the game being played? And what time does it kick-off?

Neil Critchley’s men will face City at their Academy Stadium, which is on the same site as their Etihad ground. Work on the pitch at the Etihad means City are not using it until the season starts. The friendly is taking place behind closed doors after recent Covid-19 cases in City's academy setup. With the isolation period having just ended, City wanted to limit the amount of people on site. It is an earlier start than normal, kick-off is 6pm.

Is Manchester City v PNE available to watch?

The game is being streamed live on both clubs' websites. Blackpool fans can stream the game on the club’s new digital platform Tangerine TV, which has replaced iFollow. A new subscription model has just been set up where you can get access to Blackpool FC content for just £1.99 a month. For more information, click here.

How else can I follow the game?

The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be in place at the ground to provide build-up, team news, updates and post-match reaction. A live blog will run on The Gazette’s website.

Which Man City players are likely to feature?

The reigning Premier League champions have been without a host of their key first-team players this summer as a result of Euro 2020 and Copa America.

Nevertheless, Guardiola was still able to name a strong side for their 4-0 win against Barnsley on Saturday, with the likes of Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez all featuring.

City, who also beat Pool’s Lancashire rivals Preston North End in a recent friendly, are still awaiting the return of their England stars - such as Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling.

But Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne all returned to training yesterday and could feature against the Seasiders tonight.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Guardiola confirmed “two or three” of his first-team stars could return to take on Neil Critchley's side.

City get their competitive campaign underway in the Community Shield on Saturday, when they take on FA Cup winners Leicester City at Wembley.

Guardiola’s men have beaten PNE 2-0 and Barnsley 4-0 in their two friendlies so far this summer.