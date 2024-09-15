Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool scored a dramatic late winner in Steve Bruce’s first game in charge to claim a 2-1 victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders had led for the majority of the game, after CJ Hamilton’s first half volley, but took their foot off the gas and allowed the visitors to equalise through Edward Francis in the closing stages of the 90 minutes.

In stoppage time, Bruce’s side got themselves back in front through a James Husband header, to claim their first league win of the season.

Here’s some of the main questions from the game:

Have Blackpool found their best attacking partnership?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard appear to be the perfect pair. Under Richard Keogh they brought the best out of each other as a front three with Ashley Fletcher, and as a duo they proved to be equally as dangerous.

The work rate of both players were exceptional, with their runs being a constant threat for Exeter in the first half.

Joseph had a frustrating first season on the Fylde Coast, but is now showing signs of being the player the Seasiders thought they were getting.

The 23-year-old just seems to have so much more confidence, and is proving to be a real handful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ballard looks like a real talent. His enthusiasm is superb, and hopefully he will become a bit more clinical as he settles in more.

Kyle Joseph (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Can we see more of this Hamilton?

Hamilton was on hand to score the opener for Blackpool, with a well taken half volley from a Jordan Gabriel long throw.

With Bruce playing him as a more natural winger, we could start to see more positive displays from the 29-year-old.

His problem has often been his final product, and that was still the case against Exeter, as he found himself in numerous areas where he could’ve done better, but now perhaps a change in system will give him more opportunities to get it right.

CJ Hamilton (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Can Rob Apter be the main man?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been interesting to hear Bruce mention Apter a number of times in his time as Blackpool boss so far.

The 63-year-old is clearly excited by the Seasiders prospect, and Saturday’s game wouldn’t have changed his mind.

Blackpool fans were lucky to have Karamoko Dembele to get them off their seats last season, but Apter could offer that as well, for different reasons.

He is fearless getting forward, always looking to cross the ball or cut inside - with just a bit more consistency needed with his final product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His energy almost earned the Seasiders an early goal, with his pressing winning the ball back in a dangerous position.

Apter is certainly someone Bruce will want to build the team around, and hopefully he’ll only continue to get better.

A change for the better?

Bruce promised he would change things, and he certainly did, moving away from the wing-back system for a more conventional 4-4-1-1.

It seemed to tick two boxes, in terms of the attacking freedom from Richard Keogh’s interim spell was still there, while there was more defensively stability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the first half, it would’ve been frustrating to lose a bit of momentum after the break, but it is only the new manager’s first game, and they had the character to pull themselves back in front.

Did the referee bottle a red card?

The referee was a bit too quick to hand out cards throughout the game.

Odel Offiah’s yellow in the opening 10 was justified, but seemed to set the wrong tone for the official.

Some of the bookings, Kyle Joseph’s in particular, left you scratching your head over what the offence actually was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one time he should’ve been quicker to hand out a hard was against Ryan Woods.

With the Exeter midfielder already on the yellow card, he produced a blatant handball to stop a Blackpool counter attack, but because advantage was played, he avoided a second booking.

On an afternoon when the slighted thing was penalised, it was strange the referee was so shy to show a red.