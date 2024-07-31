Blackpool were defeated by both Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool were in action twice on Tuesday as their preparations for the 2024/25 season continue.

The Seasiders named two different starting XI’s for the fixtures, but outcomes proved to be the same.

In their first outing of the day, they were defeated 3-1 by Accrington Stanley behind-closed-doors at Bloomfield Road, before being on the end of the same scoreline against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park a few hours later.

Here’s some of the main questions from the two games:

Are the same problems reoccurring?

Blackpool didn’t click as a team often enough last season, and it was a similar story in both pre-season games on Tuesday.

There were a couple of bright moments in the two fixtures, but nothing substantial. Losing twice to lower league opposition on the same day isn’t a great look, even if it is only pre-season.

Ultimately, the campaign still hasn’t started, and these games are about much more than the results.

Does it signal where things need to improve?- Absolutely. Can the same errors happen in competitive games?- Certainly not.

Once a few games of the actual season have passed then it’ll be clearer to see what’s been fixed and what remains a problem, and if the system being utilised is showing any signs of improvement.

Did the squad split work?

Neil Critchley opted to evenly split his squad for the two games, instead of perhaps going with a more youthful side against Accrington.

In terms of a fitness point of view this made sense, as it allowed a number of players to complete 90 minutes for the first time this summer, and should stand them in good stead in the first few weeks of the campaign.

In terms of performance, it probably left play a bit broken at times, but theoretically it should be Saturday’s game against Crewe Alexandra where it all comes together ahead of the opening day trip to Crawley Town.

Where is Onomah up to after a year without a club?

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah joined the Seasiders on trial at the end of last week.

The 27-year-old has been without a club since leaving Preston North End 12 months ago, and that was clear in his second half appearance against Accrington.

It was no surprise that he was slightly off the pace, but he did produce a couple of good touches and had an opportunity to score, with his shot going wide.

Of course, Critchley will be seeing plenty of Onomah in training as well, so will have a clearer idea of where he fits in and if he’d be a good fit.

He’s certainly someone that has the talent, it’s just about how quickly he can get up to speed.

How important could Carey prove to be?

Sonny Carey was Blackpool’s brightest player in the Accrington defeat.

The midfielder dragged the team forward a number of times, and wasn’t afraid to get a shot away, even if more accuracy was required at times.

After the way he finished last season, everything is in place for the 23-year-old to go on and be an important option for the Seasiders, it’s just about consistency at the moment.

There’s no doubt it’ll be between him and Rob Apter for the attacking role in the centre of the park, and the two could really push each other on.

A good evening for Apter?

Speaking of Apter, the 21-year-old picked up 90 minutes in the Tranmere game.

After not looking up to speed against Sunderland at the weekend, he looked a lot more composed in the familiar setting of Prenton Park.