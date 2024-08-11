Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool endured a disappointing start to the 2024/25 campaign as they were defeated 2-1 by Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Junior Quitirna were both on the scoresheet for the Red Devils on their return to League One, while Ashley Fletcher marked his Seasiders debut with a goal off the bench.

Away form was a major problem for Neil Critchley’s side last term, and it proved to be more of the same in the opening game of the new season.

Here’s some of the questions following the game?

Is it the same old story?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crawley game had the potential to be a line in the sand for Blackpool, a move away from last season’s away day disappointment, but it was more of the same.

We’ve currently got no idea how Crawley will do this season, they could go on to be a real surprise package, but on paper they’re the exact type of team the Seasiders struggled against last season.

Flashbacks to the defeats away to Burton Albion, Port Vale and Cheltenham all came flooding back at Broadfield Stadium.

After a bright enough start, momentum just slipped away from the visitors, and they couldn’t seem to get it back, with things very much in the Red Devils hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even after pulling one back, it didn’t feel like Blackpool were knocking at the door for an equaliser, in fact it seemed more likely Crawley would secure a third.

There’s a long way to go, it’s only one game, but past problems still seem to be there.

Did the attacking subs come too late?

Jake Beesley and Fletcher were both introduced in the 71st minute, with the latter having an instant impact, chasing down the keeper and using his body to deflect a clearance into the goal.

Both attacking subs linked up shortly after, and it could’ve easily been 2-0 if the ex-Watford man had made a cleaner connection with the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t going the way of Kyle Joseph and Jordan Rhodes at all, with the pair unable to get into the fixture.

The pair should’ve been taken off slightly earlier as it was far too easy for Crawley defensively before that.

Where is the creative spark?

A lot of things didn’t go Blackpool’s way, and like last season they struggled to create.

Their problems came down to execution more than opportunities. CJ Hamilton was unable to make the most of a number of good positions, and it was a similar story for Hayden Coulson on the other side when it came to finding the right cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In midfield Ollie Norburn looked unsure what to do with his added freedom in midfield, Lee Evans didn’t control things like he did in pre-season, and Sonny Carey had a couple of good shooting opportunities off that he should’ve done better with.

Things certainly can still click, but for some it needs to happen soon.

Elliot Embleton had some bright moments off the bench, while Rob Apter should grow into things this season, but a transfer priority should be another midfielder that can get the team forward.