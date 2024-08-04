Blackpool claimed a 2-0 victory over Crewe | CameraSport

Blackpool claimed a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium in their final pre-season outing of the summer.

Kyle Joseph broke the deadlock for the Seasiders inside the opening minute at the Mornflake Stadium, before Jordan Rhodes doubled the lead ahead of half time.

The result marks a second win of the summer for Neil Critchley’s side, after also beating West Brom in a behind-closed doors game, ahead of next Saturday’s League One opener away to Crawley Town.

Here’s some of the main questions from the Crewe game:

How quickly has Evans impacted proceedings?

Lee Evans completed his first 90 minutes of the summer following his move to Bloomfield Road at the beginning of last month.

The midfielder already appears to be having a positive impact. He just brings added experience, which is evident through his calmness on the ball, and the way he is able to drive the Seasiders forward.

With the way Critchley wants to play, the 30-year-old could really be the one to make things tick, and there were more signs of that against Crewe.

His place in the team seems to have offered Ollie Norburn a bit more freedom, as well as proving beneficial for Sonny Carey as well.

How important could Joseph’s goal prove to be?

Joseph, Rhodes and Ashley Fletcher were all able to score during pre-season, which is a positive for any attacking player.

One player in particular may benefit more from this than the others.

Joseph’s first season in Tangerine was disrupted by injury during his first few months, and he didn’t look up to speed after that due to a lack of a pre-season.

The 22-year-old looked like a player lacking confidence in front of goal, but his strike against Crewe will certainly help his confidence.

First of all, it was a perfectly timed run to beat the offside trap and get on the end of a ball over the top from Husband.

Secondly, he then showed plenty of composure to take his time and curl an effort past the keeper.

Of course there’s plenty more work for him to do, but it’s a positive early sign.

What does the win mean for next week?

It’s certainly a boost for Blackpool to head into their League One opener on the back of a win, especially after a couple of deflating results on Tuesday.

They played some decent stuff against Crewe, even if the game did very much feel like a training session by the latter stages.

Ultimately it’s still just a pre-season game. Just like the defeats, the fixture did its job, and the real work begins next week, and that’s when the results will matter.