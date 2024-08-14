Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool claimed a 4-0 victory over Burton Albion in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The home side played the majority of the game with 10-men after Ryan Sweeney was sent off for handball in the first half, but they were able to frustrate the Seasiders for large periods- with Ashley Fletcher unable to convert the resulting penalty from the red card.

Substitute Ryan Finnigan eventually broke the deadlock in the 69th minute, before Matthew Pennington claimed a brace. The victory was then rounded off by Lee Evans in stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s some of the main questions from the win at the Pirelli Stadium:

What positives can be taken from the game?

For long periods it looked as if it was going to be a frustrating evening for the Seasiders.

With Burton down to 10-men, Neil Critchley’s side just couldn’t find a way through, and it looked as if they were going to suffer the same problems as they did in their 2-1 defeat to Crawley Town at the weekend.

The substitutes after the hour mark seemed to have a positive impact, and were able to stretch the Brewers until they eventually found a way through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finnigan arrived in the box at the right time to break the deadlock, while Pennington did well to find space in the box from two corners.

By the time Lee Evans scored, Blackpool had truly found Burton’s weak spots, and had found a way to shift momentum in their favour.

While they were against a tiring team with reduced numbers, the Seasiders did show some good resilience to get through the tie.

Where does Apter fit in best?

Rob Apter was one of the standout performers against Burton, and was on hand with two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In pre-season, the 21-year-old was used in the attacking midfield role, but started at right wing-back at the Pirelli Stadium.

While it's a slightly more defensive position to the one he played during his on loan at Tranmere Rovers last season, he was still able to excel.

He wasn’t afraid to get forward and take players on, while getting balls in the box and having shots of his own.

Prior to Finnigan’s goal, Apter had a golden opportunity to score himself but just couldn’t convert with a shot on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’ll be interesting to see how Critchley continues to use Apter, but if it is as a wing-back, there needs to be a focus on the attacking possibilities of the role.

Based on his time at Prenton Park, the midfielder has proven he’s got enough in his locker to play just behind the front two or out wide, it’s just important he doesn’t become too shackled to any defensive duties.

Who should start at the centre of defence against Stockport?

Elkan Baggott was at the centre of the back three against the Brewers, and gave a good account of himself in his first appearance since making the loan move from Ipswich Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His presence in the air can prove to be a huge asset for the Seasiders, with the 21-year-old coming out on top in a number of battles.

The dilemma for Critchley will be whether to go with Baggott again when Stockport County visit Bloomfield Road on Saturday, or play Olly Casey, who started against Crawley.

There’s not much between the two, and it could prove to be an interesting battle as the season goes on.