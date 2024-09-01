Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley were both on hand with equalisers for the Seasiders, following goals from Garath McCleary and Dan Udoh.

Since taking over as interim head coach last week, Richard Keogh has added some positivity into Blackpool’s performances, while defensive frailties remain an issue.

Here’s some of the main questions from the game:

Can Pennington rediscover his form?

Matthew Pennington has had a torrid start to the season, and that continued against Wycombe.

Apart from his brace against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup, he’s not had too much to celebrate.

He looks nervous on the ball, and he just seems off the pace when it comes to defending, as seen with the first goal Blackpool conceded against the Blues.

Pennington has to do so much better the build-up, and can’t let players get past him so easily.

There’s a good defender in there, as seen in the latter stages of the 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, but he looks like someone who will be desperate for the week off during the international break.

How deep are Blackpool’s defensive problems?

Pennington isn’t the only one struggling in defence, and as a unit there needs to be a big improvement.

The errors they are making can be easily fixed, but at the moment they just seem to be repeated.

As proven by the three-goal lead given away in the 4-4 Cambridge, the Seasiders can’t really command games.

The best they’ve looked as a unit was as a four, and that’s something for the new manager to consider when they come in.

Are we starting to see the best of Joseph?

In the last two league games, Joseph has looked like a different player.

He seems full of confidence, making good runs, and taking defenders on.

We saw snippets of what he could do last season, but his injury problems at the start meant he never really got up and running properly.

This is probably his first time Tangerine where he’s backed up a performance pretty quickly.

He was quiet in the midweek game against Blackburn, but either side of that he’s looked the part in a front three.

What more can we expect from this attack?

A major part of Joseph’s improvement is the influence of Dom Ballard.

The Southampton loanee looks like an exciting prospect, and has stretched both Cambridge and Wycombe in the games he’s started against them.

With one goal already under his belt, he seems to be a different kind of option to what Blackpool had last season, and a much-welcomed one.

Ashley Fletcher is also doing some good things, but needs to work on his finishing. He had at least two chances that he should’ve tucked away against Wycombe, with the header straight at the keeper being the most notable.

The reason the attackers will get so many opportunities is because of a man in midfield.

Lee Evans bossed the game against the Blues and will continue to put chances on a plate for the players around him, both from set pieces and open play.

What is Beesley’s role?

After looking as if he might be leaving Bloomfield Road, Beesley has now popped up with two goals in Blackpool’s last two games.

The striker does get a lot of stick, and he can go missing in some games with his skillset, but he’s someone that does score goals.

He’s a player that’s a different option to the other members of the Seasiders strike force, and his role against Wycombe is what suits him best.

Beesley should be someone Blackpool call to off the bench, because against a tiring team he can cause trouble and win aerial battles.

He may not fit into what’s being asked of the starting front three at the moment, but when the game alters then he can do a job.