Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s first game since the sacking of Neil Critchley had both positives and negatives as they gave away a three-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Cambridge United.

Interim head coach Richard Keogh made five changes to the Seasiders’ starting XI, which certainly changed their attacking fortunes.

James Husband claimed a brace, before Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard both found the back of the net to give Blackpool a 4-1 lead at the Abbey Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After firing past Richard O’Donnell in the first half, former Seasiders striker Shayne Lavery scored the U’s’ equaliser in the 75th minute, after Danny Andrew and Brandon Njoku had pulled goals back.

Here’s some of the main questions from the game:

What can we take from the match?

It was a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde performance from Blackpool. In attack, they put aside their past problems, and played some good stuff, while in defence they were all over the place.

After a difficult week, on the back of a tough start to the season, it was nice to see the team enjoying themselves and looking fluid at times with the ball, so in that sense there are some positives to take.

Regardless of the current ongoing changes at the club, there’s no way the Seasiders should squandering a three-goal lead to a pretty poor Cambridge side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They might have been experimenting with a slightly different attacking system, but there were enough experienced players on the pitch to control and see out that game.

Like last week’s 3-0 defeat to Stockport, they just seemed to switch off after the 60th minute and let momentum slip away from them.

Finding the right balance when playing three central defenders seems to be an issue for Blackpool, they’re either too passive or too open it would seem.

Have Blackpool found their best attacking set up?

Keogh opted to go with a front three of Ashley Fletcher, Ballard and Joseph - which proved to be a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three attackers all have their different strengths, and the system appeared to suit them all individually.

Fletcher’s high work rate has been apparent in his early weeks, and he was able to put the Cambridge defender under some pressure.

Meanwhile, Joseph played two impressive through balls for Ballard. While the 19-year-old couldn’t beat the keeper in the opening stages, he made amends at the start of the second half.

As well as being on hand with an assist, the ex-Swansea City striker also got a goal of his own, producing a calm finish after winning the ball in midfield - in what was a performance that delivers hope over what he can produce in Tangerine.

How much prep went into finding Cambridge’s weak spot?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridge will be disappointed with the manner of the first half goals from Husband, with the two being pretty much identical.

Lee Evans has looked good on corners since his summer arrival, even if they hadn’t paid off before the trip to the Abbey Stadium.

For both goals, Husband was left with plenty of space in the box to head past Vicente Reyes with ease.

After finding the Seasiders skipper at the back post for the first, Evans just tried his luck again when it came to the second, with the home side not learning from their past error.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing Husband’s brace, interim head coach Keogh said: “It was something we did highlight, and it’s always nice when you practice it and it comes off.

“Did we think it’d come off twice? - Probably not.”

How big a hole does Grimshaw’s departure leave?

Blackpool need to act quickly to replace Dan Grimshaw following his move to Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.

The efforts of the 26-year-old keeper, alongside Karamoko Dembele’s brilliance and Jordan Rhodes’ early goals, kept the Seasiders in the play-off hunt for a lot longer than expected last season.

On the whole, Richard O’Donnell has performed well when called upon since his arrival last summer, but a new first-choice option is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfers are quite difficult at the moment, with no head coach to really provide any guidance on what’s needed, but a keeper needs to be swiftly brought in.

It’s not ideal losing any one so early in the season, but this instance couldn’t really be helped due to the timing Plymouth lost Michael Cooper to Sheffield United.

It’s a move that could be seen coming, so the club had the time to prepare, but whether they act quickly is to be seen.

Against Cambridge, O’Donnell should’ve done better for a few of the goals, and just didn’t command his box in the same way Grimshaw probably would’ve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As previously mentioned, the 35-year-old has been a great signing since arriving last summer, but that is in a role as an understudy to someone else.

Is the pre-season plan out of the window?

The sacking of Neil Critchley raises questions over the work done throughout the summer, with the squad training to play a certain formation and players brought in to fit that system.

It wasn’t a surprise that Keogh didn’t throw everything out, considering the limited amount of time he’s had to work with the team in his interim role, but whoever comes in permanently may decide to go a completely different way.

Some of the recent arrivals may not fit another structure, in the same way other members of the squad didn’t look suited to Critchley’s style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With so little time remaining in the transfer window, it’s going to be a big few days to iron out what the future looks like.

While Keogh didn’t change too much, he did make some positive tweaks that did prove beneficial, so it’ll be interesting to see how that develops further if he’s given more time in the role.