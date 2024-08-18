Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool endured a 3-0 defeat in their first home outing of the new League One season.

On the back of last weekend’s 2-1 loss away to Crawley Town, the Seasiders were once again beaten by a newly promoted side.

Second half goals from Louie Barry, Jayden Fevrier and Tanto Olaofe helped the Hatters to a convincing victory which puts them top of the league after two games, while Neil Critchley’s side are 23rd.

Here’s some of the main questions from the game:

Is this the lowest point of Critchley’s second stint?

This is probably the lowest things have been since Critchley returned last summer.

While the two newly promoted teams the Seasiders have face have enjoyed strong starts to life in the third tier, the matches should’ve been more competitive.

They’ve barely laid a glove on either team, and that’ll continue to be a major concern until it’s fixed - especially when five different strikers have been used at various points across the opening league fixtures.

For long periods against Stockport, there wasn’t too much to separate the teams, until the Hatters’ first goal, and at that point the Seasiders just fell apart.

First of all, they didn’t do enough to close down Barry, and it was pretty clear what he was going to try - and how it was going to end up, but beyond that the reaction wasn’t there.

There wasn’t enough energy and fight to get themselves back into it.

The second came from a poor bit of distribution from Dan Grimshaw, while the third seemed pretty inevitable.

It’s quite incredible for things to be so low so early on, but after the disappointment of last year things simply had to be better.

Critchley still deserves more time, with a number of new players still needing time to settle, but the pressure is very high and things need to quickly improve

Did the changes work?

Some of the players that impressed in the midweek 4-0 victory over Burton Albion were given a chance in the league.

Now clearly, things didn’t work, but hopefully that shouldn’t reflect on some the players that came in.

It didn’t really work for Rob Apter after his impressive display against the Brewers, but there were still a few positive signs, and at the moment he’s still the best option for the right wing-back role.

It was a similar story for Ryan Finnigan on his league debut. Despite not quite looking up to speed, the 20-year-old has shown enough at the start of the season to be in and around the starting XI.

Finally, there was Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggot, who has looked solid against both Burton and Stockport, despite the goals that were conceded in the latter.

The biggest shock when the team news came out was the absence of Ollie Norburn. The midfielder has clearly been below par at the start of this season, but for him to be excluded completely was a surprise considering the loyalty Critchley has shown to him in the past.

Was the home advantage weakened?

Stockport were handed just around 4,000 tickets for the game at Bloomfield Road, and occupied the majority of the East Stand.

This certainly provided the visitors with an added bonus, with their travelling supporters having a clear impact.

Blackpool were solid at home last season with the strength of fans behind them, losing just three times in the league, but by giving away such a big allocation they probably helped to dent their own armour and weaken part of their advantage.

Equally, it’s what happens on the pitch that matters. If the Seasiders had taken the lead, then the silence of the big away section would’ve been a boost for the home side.

Did Fletcher deserve a penalty?

In the first half Ashley Fletcher had calls for a penalty waved away, but it looked as if the striker had a solid case and was pulled down in the box.

The ex-Watford didn’t have a bad game, and did pop up in some dangerous areas, but not enough landed his way, which was a similar story for the other strikers on the pitch.