Luton Town will get 'tripped up' if they look beyond Blackpool to the play-offs

The Hatters could secure their spot in the top six with a victory in Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off and if other results go their way.

Jones’ men currently sit fourth on 71 points, six points ahead of Millwall in seventh.

Blackpool, meanwhile, will be looking to spoil the party at Kenilworth Road and claim a second victory on the bounce.

“It’s a cliche, but Blackpool is the only game we’re thinking about. If you start looking too far ahead, you start to get tripped up,” Jones said.

“I say this with the greatest of respect, I remember reading an article about a month ago saying Rotherham are on course for 100 points, big goal difference and this, that and the other…but games are not like that.

“I know Paul Warne especially won’t be thinking like that, but sometimes the media get involved in things and start getting carried away.

“But we can only think about the next game, we can’t begin to get carried away. We can’t rest players because of this game or that game.

“Just look at Cardiff, they went to Hull last week and played a totally different system and team to what they did against us. They rested big players for our game.

“We haven’t got the luxury of being able to do that because every point is precious for us and we have to treat every single game exactly the same.”

The Seasiders should be brimming with confidence after Easter Monday’s demolition of Birmingham City.

Having endured a run of five games without a victory, Neil Critchley’s side got back to winning ways thanks to an emphatic 6-1 rout.

“Sometimes these freak results can happen when there’s a little less pressure on teams,” Jones added.

“Strange results can happen if you’re off it for 10 or 15 minutes. In a Championship game you can get punished.

“Birmingham weren’t absolutely hammered. Blackpool took their chances, scored two set-plays and these things can happen.