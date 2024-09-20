Loan move confirmed for Blackpool striker who debuted back in 2022
The 19-year-old is a product of the Seasiders academy, and made his senior debut for the club back in 2022 - which is his only first-team appearance to date.
After spending time with both Bamber Bridge and Bradford Park Avenue in recent seasons, Daniels returns to the Northern Premier League Premier Division on a one-month deal.
Rylands has started the current campaign with only one win in their opening eight league games, but did recently overcome Newton Aycliffe in a replay to book their place in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup, where they will come up against Scarborough Athletic.
Elsewhere, Jaden Jones and Taylor Bowen will remain with Runcorn Linnets for the next month after having their loans extended with Northern Premier League Division One West outfit.
