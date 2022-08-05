Live updates from Blackpool's first away game of the season at Stoke City

Michael Appleton’s men will be looking to make it two wins from two after earning a 1-0 victory against Reading on the opening day.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction:
Stoke City v Blackpool: Live updates
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 12:23
- LIVE: Stoke 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders bidding to make it two wins out of two
- Charlie Patino could make his Blackpool debut
A departure from Bloomfield Road
How will the Seasiders line up?
It will be fascinting to see how Blackpool will line-up today.
Michael Appleton suggested there won’t be many changes, but will he stick with the same side that beat Reading 1-0 last week?
Or could he hand a debut to exciting new recruit Charlie Patino?
Defensively, Callum Connolly should contine at right-back after his excellent performance on the opening day, while Rhys Williams should continue alongside Marvin Ekpiteta in the continued absence of Richard Keogh.
Lewis Fiorini, Matty Virtue and Sonny Carey got the nod in central midfield last week, but both Patino and Kenny Dougall will be pushing to start.
In attack, I’d expect Josh Bowler and Gary Madine to start once again but it will be interesting to see if Jerry Yates continues on the left.
What can we expect from Stoke?
Stoke will be hopiing for a much better season under Michael O’Neill after four consecutive campaigns finishing in the bottom half of the Championship table.
The Potters are aiming for a play-off push this term but they got the new campaign off to a losing start, going down to a 2-0 defeat to Millwall on the opening weekend.
Ahead of today’s game, The Gazette caught up with Stoke City reporter Pete Smith to find out what shape O’Neill’s side are in.
Click here to see what he said.
Michael Appleton’s pre-match quotes
“It’s tough opposition,” Pool’s head coach said.
“I’ve watched their game against Millwall and it was a frantic game. It was two sides going toe-to-toe with each other.
“Stoke are a very big side, a very physical side. I think as the lads are going through the tunnel there might be a “heigh-ho” as we walk through because we will look a little bit smaller to say the least!
“We’re going to have to compete first and foremost. If we don’t do that we will finish second best in the game, there’s no doubt about it.
“If we can get near them physicality wise then hopefully we can give them a good run for their money.
“It’s a tough place to go, the crowd get behind them and the atmosphere is fantastic, we just have to make sure after 70 minutes we’re still in the game and if we are, we’ve got some decent players who can affect that final period of the match.”
Team news
There’s mixed news on the injury front ahead of today’s game.
Richard Keogh was expected to be back in contention after missing the opening day win against Reading with a groin issue.
But Pool’s head coach has revealed the 35-year-old is “still struggling” with the injury and is likely to feature at the bet365 Stadium.
There is better news elsewhere though, with Jordan Gabriel and James Husband stepping up their recoveries from hamstring injuries.
However, today’s game could come too soon for them given they’ve had no pre-season to fall back on.
Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt, Doug Tharme, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined too.
Match preview
The Seasiders make the trip down the M6 today to the bet365 Stadium for their first away game of the season.
The stadium was the venue for one of Blackpool’s most memorable away days of last season, as Josh Bowler struck at the death in a richly deserved 1-0 win.
Michael Appleton’s side began the season with a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Reading courtesy of Callum Connolly’s early strike.
As for Michael O’Neill’s side, they went down to a 2-0 defeat away to Millwall, both of the goals coming via Charlie Cresswell.
The last time the Seasiders won their opening two games of the season was during the 2019/20 season, when Simon Grayson’s men beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 and Southend United 3-1.
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
The Seasiders head to the bet365 Stadium today, the venue of one of last season’s most memorable away days, looking to make it two wins from two at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.