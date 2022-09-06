Live updates from Blackpool's Central League Cup clash against Accrington Stanley
Blackpool’s development squad return to action today as they take on Accrington Stanley in the Central League Cup.
Stephen Dobbie has once again named a strong side with a number of first-team players handed minutes.
Deadline day recruit Callum Wright is among those to start, alongside trialist Grant Ward.
Follow our blog for live updates...
Blackpool v Accrington Stanley - Central League Cup
Last updated: Tuesday, 06 September, 2022, 13:12
Key Events
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Accrington
- Stephen Dobbie’s side in Central League Cup action
- Deadline day signing Callum Wright starts
Blackpool name a strong side
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
Stephen Dobbie’s development side return to action with a Central League Cup game against Accrington Stanley at Longridge Town’s ground.
Follow the blog for live updates.
Page 1 of 1