News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Live updates from Blackpool's Central League Cup clash against Accrington Stanley

Blackpool’s development squad return to action today as they take on Accrington Stanley in the Central League Cup.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:24 pm

Stephen Dobbie has once again named a strong side with a number of first-team players handed minutes.

Deadline day recruit Callum Wright is among those to start, alongside trialist Grant Ward.

Follow our blog for live updates...

Stephen Dobbie's development side returns to action

Blackpool v Accrington Stanley - Central League Cup

Last updated: Tuesday, 06 September, 2022, 13:12

Key Events

  • LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Accrington
  • Stephen Dobbie’s side in Central League Cup action
  • Deadline day signing Callum Wright starts
Show new updates
Tuesday, 06 September, 2022, 13:12

Blackpool name a strong side

Tuesday, 06 September, 2022, 13:12

Good afternoon

And welcome to today’s live blog.

Stephen Dobbie’s development side return to action with a Central League Cup game against Accrington Stanley at Longridge Town’s ground.

Follow the blog for live updates.

Home
Page 1 of 1
BlackpoolStephen Dobbie