Live updates from Blackpool's Central League clash against Bolton Wanderers as Grant Ward features
Blackpool’s development squad kick-off their season today against Bolton Wanderers.
Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first game and names a strong side for this afternoon’s clash at Bamber Bridge, which kicks off at 2pm.
Follow our blog for live updates...
Blackpool v Bolton: Live updates from Central League clash
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 14:03
Key Events
- Stephen Dobbie’s newly-formed development side kick off their campaign
- ‘Home’ game taking place at Bamber Bridge’s ground
- First-teamers could be in action
KICK OFF
Matty Virtue gets today’s game underway.
Another interested spectator
Former England defender Joleon Lescott has just arrived to watch his son Donovan, who starts on the bench for the Seasiders.
He’s a recent recruit for Blackpool’s development side.
Familiar faces
Stephen Dobbie, now in charge of Blackpool’s development squad, has just embraced Matt Gilks, who is on Bolton’s coaching staff.
Ian Evatt is also likely to be in attendace.
Intriguing team selection
Blackpool have named a far stronger side than many were anticipating.
Stuart Moore, Jordan Thorniley, James Husband, Matty Virtue, Beryly Lubala and CJ Hamilton all feature from the first-team.
There’s also a spot in the starting line-up for Grant Ward, who had previously featured for the club as a trialist during pre-season.
Blackpool name a strong side
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
I’ve made the trip to Bamber Bridge this afternoon to cover Blackpool’s Central League clash against Bolton Wanderers.
The game is Stephen Dobbie’s first since returning to Bloomfield Road to take charge of the club’s newly-formed development side.
A handful of first-team players are expected to feature, including Stuart Moore, Jordan Thorniley and Beryly Lubala.
Follow our blog for live updates. Kick-off is at 2pm.