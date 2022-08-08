Live updates from Blackpool's Carabao Cup first round clash against Barrow

Michael Appleton will be looking for a reaction from his players after Saturday's disappointment against Stoke City

“I’m quite happy (to be playing this cup tie) because there are a few players that need games and a few players that need a rest,” Pool’s head coach said.

“When I say rest, some of them have played a lot in pre-season and we’ve had two tough games.

“We want to progress in the cup and we want to win games, because winning games gives you a fantastic mentality to have.

“We’ll be going into the game trying to win it.

“I’ve got a reasonable record in cup competitions and I’ve always played to win them and Tuesday night will be no different. We will be trying to win the game.