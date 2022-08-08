Live updates from Blackpool's Carabao Cup first round clash against Barrow

Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to bounce back from their weekend disappointment, where they slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Stoke City.
Blackpool v Barrow, Carabao Cup first round - LIVE
- LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Barrow
- Seasiders in Carabao Cup first round action
- Michael Appleton expecting to make changes after Stoke City disappointment
How will the Seasiders line up?
Michael Appleton has confirmed he will make changes to his side tonight, albeit wanting to remain competitive to ensure progression through to the second round.
Charlie Patino and Theo Corbeanu are in line to make their first starts, while the likes of Chris Maxwell, Jordan Thorniley, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton, Beryly Lubala and Shayne Lavery will all be desperate to stake a claim.
Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line-up tonight.
Michael Appleton’s pre-match comments
“I’m quite happy (to be playing this cup tie) because there are a few players that need games and a few players that need a rest,” Pool’s head coach said.
“When I say rest, some of them have played a lot in pre-season and we’ve had two tough games.
“We want to progress in the cup and we want to win games, because winning games gives you a fantastic mentality to have.
“We’ll be going into the game trying to win it.
“I’ve got a reasonable record in cup competitions and I’ve always played to win them and Tuesday night will be no different. We will be trying to win the game.
“I know what it’s like in the first round of the cup, there will be plenty of shocks up and down the country and I just hope we’re not one of them.”
Team news
Gary Madine could be left out after picking up a knock to his shin during Saturday’s defeat at Stoke.
While the striker didn’t want to come off the pitch and was seen exchanging words with Michael Appleton, the 31-year-old is unlikely to be risked tonight.
Elsewhere, the Seasiders are still likely to be without a number of players including James Husband, Doug Tharme, Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley.
Jordan Gabriel is now back in training and could feature, although the club are likely to remain patient with the right-back as he’s had no pre-season to fall back on.
Elsewhere, summer signings Charlie Patino and Theo Corbeanu will both be hoping to make their first starts in tangerine.
Match preview
Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to bounce back after their Stoke City disappointment at the weekend.
The Seasiders were unable to build on their opening day win by producing a lacklustre display at the bet365 Stadium, going down to a deserved 2-0 defeat.
While Appleton is likely to use tonight’s game as an opportunity to hand some minutes to some of his players on the fringes, he’s still desperate to win and reach the second round of the competition.
As for Barrow, they’ve started the season with a perfect record of six points from their opening two games.
The Cumbrian side, who are now managed by former Halifax Town boss Pete Wild, claimed 3-2 wins against both Stockport County and Bradford City.
