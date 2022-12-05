Live updates as Blackpool's development squad take on Wrexham in Central League action
Blackpool’s development squad are back in action today with a Central League game away to Wrexham (1pm kick-off).
The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be at the game to provide updates on our live blog, which you’ll be able to follow below...
Wrexham v Blackpool - live updates
- LIVE: Wrexham 3-1 Blackpool
- Stephen Dobbie’s development side back in Central League action
- Last opportunity for first-teamers to feature ahead of Championship return
FT: Wrexham 3-1 Blackpool
The development squad suffer their first defeat of the season. Never managed to hit the heights of Carlisle last week.
Blackpool almost scramble the ball home following a dangerous corner but Wrexham somehow manage to survive.
Luke Mariette threatens again but this time his shot from the angle is into the side netting.
Luke Mariette sees a shot blocked from the edge of the box. Blackpool seeing more of the ball now.
Jake Bickerstaff gets past Alex Lankshear a little too easily before slotting home.
Dannen Francis does well to pick out Tayt Trusty but the midfielder’s shot is well blocked. That’s the first time the visitors have threatened this half.
A deep corner into the Blackpool box misses everyone before being side footed over by Reece Hall-Johnson. Let-off for Pool there.