Live updates as Blackpool's development squad take on Wrexham in Central League action

Blackpool’s development squad are back in action today with a Central League game away to Wrexham (1pm kick-off).

By Matt Scrafton
4 hours ago

The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be at the game to provide updates on our live blog, which you’ll be able to follow below...

Stephen Dobbie's side will be looking to continue their impressive recent form

Wrexham v Blackpool - live updates

Key Events

  • LIVE: Wrexham 3-1 Blackpool
  • Stephen Dobbie’s development side back in Central League action
  • Last opportunity for first-teamers to feature ahead of Championship return
Show new updates

FULL TIME

FT: Wrexham 3-1 Blackpool

The development squad suffer their first defeat of the season. Never managed to hit the heights of Carlisle last week.

85 - Wide

Luke Mariette tees up Zak Emmerson who lashes narrowly wide. Good effort.

83 - Close

Blackpool almost scramble the ball home following a dangerous corner but Wrexham somehow manage to survive.

76 - Wide

Luke Mariette threatens again but this time his shot from the angle is into the side netting.

75 - Blocked

Luke Mariette sees a shot blocked from the edge of the box. Blackpool seeing more of the ball now.

61 - Goal Wrexham (3-1)

Jake Bickerstaff gets past Alex Lankshear a little too easily before slotting home.

60 - Double change

Luke Mariette and Zak Emmerson are on for Donovan Lescott and Taylor Bowen.

56 - Blocked

Dannen Francis does well to pick out Tayt Trusty but the midfielder’s shot is well blocked. That’s the first time the visitors have threatened this half.

53 - Over

A deep corner into the Blackpool box misses everyone before being side footed over by Reece Hall-Johnson. Let-off for Pool there.

48 - Change

Owen Moffat is substituted. Not sure if he’s picked up a knock or not, but Joe Strawn replaces him.

