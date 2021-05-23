Lincoln City confirm their ticket allocation for League One play-off final against Blackpool

The Imps have announced they have been allocated 3,879 tickets, plus directors/hospitality, for the final, which kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, May 30.

Blackpool are due to confirm their ticket details shortly, but their allocation will be the same as their play-off final opponents.

The Imps said in a statement: "Given the restricted capacity, we fully expect demand will outweigh availability; therefore, we will be holding a ballot for tickets once again.

"At Wembley Stadium, all seats are sold as singles with every other seat being left vacant (and in some areas, alternate rows will also be left vacant).

"Although we will endeavour to keep groups within close proximity, tickets will not be allocated in consecutive seats and may be allocated across multiple rows.

"As previously communicated, every supporter who entered the ballot for the semi-final home leg and missed out on a ticket, will receive priority in this ballot for the final.

Blackpool will take on Lincoln City in the League One play-off final next Sunday

"All season ticket holders from the 2020/21 season (those who selected iFollow or credit options) will be eligible to enter (one ticket per season ticket holder).

"Entry to the ballot is not dependent on supporters having renewed their season ticket for the 2021/22 season."

Lincoln supporters will be housed in the East blocks, meaning Pool fans will be in the West.

Ticket prices are as follows:

- Adult (ages 16-64) – £35, £45, £55

- Concession (age 65+) – £17.50, £22.50, £27.50

- Junior (under-16) – £17.50, £22.50, £27.50

- Disabled (wheelchair and carer) – £55, £45

- Ambulant disabled – TBC

Lincoln also revealed there will be a booking fee of £2.40 per ticket plus £1.25 per digital delivery. All tickets must be printed at home.

A number of Blackpool fans have already raised concerns about the comparatively small allocation, given Wembley has a capacity of 90,000.

The recent FA Cup final between Leicester City and Chelsea was played in front of 22,000 fans as part of a test event, but only 10,000 supporters are permitted to attend the play-off finals.