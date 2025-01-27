Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool are in EFL League One action on Tuesday night as they face Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders hope to follow up their 3-1 win against Exeter City with another victory on the road. Blackpool have travelled well under Steve Bruce, with the home form needing to be addressed if they want to make a late push for the play-offs.

Lincoln won at the weekend, cruising to a 5-1 win against Peterborough United. Following the results, Lincoln are 11th and Blackpool are 14th with four points separating the two sides, though the visitors do have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A double game week presents its challenges as both managers will have to consider how fit their players are for a match just a couple of days later. With that in mind, here's the latest injury and team news.

Matthew Pennington is out for at least a month.

Blackpool team news

Lee Evans was absent at the weekend through injury. The Wales international midfielder injured his calf in a training session on Tuesday, forcing him to miss the match at the weekend. The trip to Lincoln might come too soon for him, but a return against Charlton Athletic can’t be ruled out.

“I think Tuesday might be too soon for him as well, we’ll see how he is," said Bruce when discussing the injury with the Gazette.

"We don’t think it’s anything too serious, but you’ve got to be careful when it’s a muscle injury rather than a kick."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elkan Baggott was described as 'outstanding' by Steve Bruce after making his first league start since August. The Indonesian international’s time at Bloomfield Road has been affected by various injury problems but he has since returned to action from an ankle problem and is ready to stake his claim for a regular starting spot.

Matthew Pennington is one player that can be ruled out of the trip to Lincolnshire. He is set to spend the next four to six weeks on the sidelines with an ankle problem. He twisted his ankle in the 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town, and was forced to wear a protective boot following the injury.

Out: Matthew Pennington. Doubt: Lee Evans.

Bailey Cadamateri is on loan from Sheffield Wednesday. The Lincoln City top scorer is currently injured. | Getty Images

Lincoln City team news

The Imps will have to do without loan striker Bailey Cadamarteri who is out for six weeks. Cadamarteri is on loan from Sheffield Wednesday and is Lincoln's leading scorer, but suffered an adductor injury in training.

Tyler Walker is also unavailable, having been limited to just one senior appearance this term, which came in the EFL Trophy. His last appearance in a match-day squad came on December 14, and from the start of January he was ruled out for 10 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Clucas is hoping to make his debut after spending the last two months with Oldham Athletic. The 34-year-old once bought by Swansea City for £15m, joined Lincoln on January 17, but has not made the last two match day squads.

“Sammy is getting closer,” said Michael Skubala to BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

“He’s had a good training week this week, and he’s definitely there, wanting to be selected and ready for selection this week.

“He’s getting closer and closer, but it’s about getting him up to speed with how we want to play. He’s probably coming from a different direction to James and hasn’t been trained as long as James at this level. You can see Sam’s quality on the ball—he’s got fantastic quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Moylan rolled his ankle during a match with Northampton Town earlier this month and it is feared he will miss the rest of the season. Moylan had made 33 appearances until his injury, registering five goals and two assists, so he's a huge miss for the hosts. The best case scenario for the Irishman is that he is out for six weeks with the worst being that his campaign is already over.

Tom Hamer is a long-term absentee. He suffered an injury against Northampton at the end of October, but is still a couple of months off returning.

Out: Bailey Cadamarteri, Jack Moylan, Tom Hamer and Tyler Walker. Doubt: Sam Clucas