Lifting the spirits, midfield dilemma and facing the league leaders: Talking points ahead of Blackpool's trip to Sheffield United

The fixture list looked disturbingly difficult on paper, facing two of the three sides to be relegated from the Premier League last season in Norwich City and Watford, a tricky trip to Sunderland and last, but by no means least, an away fixture against the current league leaders in Sheffield United this weekend.

I said privately I would be satisfied with four points from the four games in question, but Michael Appleton’s side have already out-performed my expectations by achieving that tally with a game still to spare.

If the Seasiders can pick up a positive result at Bramall Lane on Saturday, whether that be a point or all three, that would certainly represent real progress.

But as we should all know by now, football isn’t played on paper. Who’d have thought the game against Rotherham United a few weeks back would have proven so tricky? And yet the Seasiders made Norwich and Watford look relatively ordinary and were unfortunate not to take more than three points from the two games.

Changing the mood

It’s incredible what one victory can do to lift the spirits though, isn’t it? Readers of my column last week will have noted my concern about a potential relegation dog fight this season and those concerns are still there, one win doesn’t change that. But they’ve certainly been alleviated a little.

Michael Appleton's side will be looking to back up last week's 3-1 win against Watford

But all of a sudden you’re looking at the table and thinking ‘ooh, win your game in hand and you’re only a point off Preston with the derby to come at Bloomfield Road next week’. You try not to get carried away, but…it’s football, isn’t it? It’s all part of the fun (and agony!).

I’m sure we all have great memories of last season’s trip to South Yorkshire and Keshi Anderson’s wonder goal, which secured a 1-0 win in true backs-to-the-wall fashion.

In hindsight, it wasn’t the greatest of displays from Neil Critchley’s then side who didn’t create a great deal and were reliant on two or three crucial stops from Dan Grimshaw. But they produced one moment of magic when it mattered to claim a real smash and grab win.

Facing the table toppers

Liam Bridcutt made a real impact off the bench last week, but can he be relied upon to play regularly?

Unlike Blackpool, the Blades have struggled since the international break with a record of three games without a win, two of those ending in defeat.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who are assisted by Pool’s former number two Stuart McCall, remain on top of the division, but only on goal difference ahead of Norwich.

By all accounts Sheffield United have had injury concerns of their own in recent weeks but they’re still able to name an experienced line-up at this level packed full of quality, so there’s no doubting it will be another tough challenge for Appleton’s men.

But this game could be coming at a good time for the Seasiders. Had it been played three or four weeks ago you’d be struggling to drum up much optimism or positivity, but now there’s no reason why Pool can’t cause them problems.

Blackpool fans will have great memories of last season's trip to Bramall Lane when Keshi Anderson scored the only goal of the game

Who will get the nod?

It will be fascinating to see what Appleton does with his midfield three on Saturday, assuming he sticks with his favoured 4-3-3 system, that is.

Heckingbottom has traditionally played three at the back this season but, of his own admittance, was forced to play a 4-3-1-2 formation during last week’s 3-1 defeat to Stoke City because of his lack of options, with four youngsters even forced to make up the numbers on the bench.

If reports are to be believed, the Blades could have two or three players back to full fitness for this encounter, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see them revert to three at the back if they have the players available to do so.

When the Seasiders have previously faced sides playing that way, Appleton has opted to match them up with the same formation, but during the games against Rotherham and Millwall - Rotherham in particular - it didn’t really work.

Blackpool look a lot more comfortable with a midfield three, as we saw against Watford last week.

Liam Bridcutt added real bite and much-needed experience off the bench at half-time, but I still think the club need to be careful with his fitness and bed him in slowly. That’s easier said that done, of course, when you don’t have the options available to you.

But Sonny Carey showed enough during the first-half to keep himself in the frame and he backed that up in midweek with both of Blackpool’s goals during their 2-1 Development Squad win against neighbours Fleetwood Town.

Carey was unfortunate to be replaced at the break against Watford, but someone had to make the sacrifice because the Seasiders badly lacked a more defensively-minded head in there to complement Callum Wright and Charlie Patino.

Once Appleton made the change, Blackpool were a lot more solid and compact and had some real structure about their play. In the first-half, by contrast, they were far too open, which made it easy for Watford to expose them.

Sheffield United are bound to have spells where they dominate possession on Saturday afternoon and they will need a player of Bridcutt’s nous and know-how to deal with that.