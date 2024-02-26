Leyton Orient v Blackpool injury and team news - four out and two doubts

Blackpool hope to continue their momentum when they travel to Brisbane Road to face play-off rivals Leyton Orient in the EFL League One.

The Seasiders are in good spirits after defeating Bolton Wanderers 4-1 at Bloomfield Road at the weekend. Jake Beesley was on target twice and was joined by Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel in the scoring.

Neil Crichley's side are now just four points off of the play-offs and have a game in hand over Oxford United with the U's not playing until Saturday. Blackpool are on the search for three straight league victories for the first time since January with a good run of form needed if they are to maintain their promotion push.

Orient haven't won in their last six games against Blackpool and the last meeting finished goalless back at Bloomfield Road in August. The London-based last victory against Blackpool came in March 2001 with Matt Lockwood on target for the O's that day.

The hosts might have to do without their manager though after Richie Wellens was dismissed in their win against Oxford United at the weekend. He had only served a three-game ban earlier this month but could have to watch the game against his former club from the stands. Wellens was a Blackpool player from 2000 to 2005 and was part of the side that won the Third Division play-offs back in 2001, as well as winning the EFL Trophy in 2002 and in 2004.

Despite Wellens' disciplinary record, Orient have eight wins in 13 matches and have recorded the second most points in 2024 with only league leaders Portsmouth picking up more. Orient are just two points behind and a victory would see them leapfrog Blackpool into eighth.

Both clubs have players ruled out with injury but in terms of Blackpool, they've got a few last minute decisions to make. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Jordan Rhodes - out He's been nursing a rib injury since the end of January. Missed seven games and against Orient it will be eight, as he isn't expected to play a part.

Jordan Rhodes - out (continued) Critchley said: "I saw him yesterday, he was out on the grass doing ball work and stepping up his return to returning if you like. I think Tuesday will come too soon for him. "We don't think he will be out for much longer but when it's a ribs injury and he's had two probably broken really, you just have to be patient and wait for them to heal. He has to manage that pain which we all know with any rib injury is very painful."

Dan Happe - out He's not been in the last three match day squads for Orient.

Hayden Coulson - doubt Substituted off at half-time against Charlton with a muscle injury.