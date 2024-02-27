Leyton Orient 1-0 Blackpool: Seasiders slump to ninth away defeat of season as they are leapfrogged by The Os

Blackpool were defeated by Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

Ollie O’Neill scored the only goal of the game during the second half, while the Seasiders were unable to replicate any of the positives they demonstrated in their last two league outings.

The loss in East London is the ninth time this season Neil Critchley’s side have been defeated on the road, as their inability to string together a number of results away from Bloomfield Road continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool created the first real opening of the evening, with a flick on from Kyle Joseph giving Karamoko Dembele some space to work with in the final third, but his ball into the danger zone was just a bit too heavy for Jake Beesley in the centre.

Chances also came the way of the home side, courtesy of some sloppiness at the back from the Seasiders. After gifting the ball away, Marvin Ekpiteta would’ve been relieved to see Orient being loose in possession as well, which made an eventual save for Dan Grimshaw far more routine than it should’ve been.

The former Manchester City goalkeeper was tested a further couple of times during the first half, but nothing to cause him too much concern, with Richie Wellens’ side unable to make the most of the opportunities gifted to them by the visitors- who continued to be careless with the ball.

Shortly after the restart, Leyton Orient were able to take full advantage in behind the Seasiders back line, with O’Neill calmly slotting past Grimshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the break, Andy Lyons came on to replace Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, but the wing-back was forced off on a stretcher just 10 minutes after being introduced. He was replaced by Matty Virtue as part of a triple change, with Albie Morgan and Kylian Kouassi also being introduced. Even with the changes, Blackpool were still unable to get going- allowing their opponents to dictate proceedings.

In stoppage time, a strong save from Grimshaw stopped the home side from doubling their lead, but it proved to have no impact on the final score.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (45’), Ollie Norburn (84’), George Byers (58’), CJ Hamilton, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph (58’).