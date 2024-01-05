Lewis Fiorini made 14 appearances for Blackpool and scored one goal during his season-long loan from Manchester City

The Man City man will be keen to end his loan spell on a positive note.

Michael Appleton wants to be reunited with one of his former Blackpool signings at Charlton Athletic.

It’s been reported that Lewis Fiorini is high up the Addicks boss’ wanted list during the January transfer window and that a loan proposal has already been submitted for the Manchester City youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old is currently with the Citizens’ under-21 side, having remained at the Etihad for the current campaign. That decision followed a year spent at Bloomfield that will no doubt have frustrated the Scot.

Fiorini represented Appleton’s first signing in the summer of 2022, with his arrival considered something of a coup. He featured in Blackpool’s first five games of the 2022-23 season but picked up a hamstring injury against QPR on August 16 and wasn’t seen again until mid-February. But by that stage, big-fan Appleton had departed after a run of one win in 11 games.

Fiorini’s February 18 comeback in a 1-0 win against Stoke didn’t prompt a revival of his Seasiders’ fortunes either. The attacking talent sat out the next four games and actually stormed away from Bloomfield Road alongside Ian Poveda after being left out of the match-day squad for the Burnley game on March 4.

Two more appearances were secured under McCarthy before the ex-Republic of Ireland manager's exit at the beginning of April - and it was only then that Fiorini strung a serious of Blackpool starts together as he began all six of the Seasiders’ final games in the Championship under caretaker boss Stephen Dobbie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end, the Man City youngster featured 14 times for Blackpool, with his solitary goal coming in Blackpool’s 3-2 defeat against Millwall on the penultimate day of the season.