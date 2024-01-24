'Let's talk League One:' Ex-Blackpool midfielder names the players making a different for the Seasiders in social media exchange
The 27-year-old is currently with Exeter City and faced Neil Critchley’s side when they drew 0-0 at St James Park back in August, but missed the recent game at Bloomfield Road due to injury.
Mitchell joined Blackpool from Manchester United in 2020, and featured in the League One play-off final at Wembley during his first season with the club, before departing the following year.
When asked on X about the Seasiders form this season, he replied: “The additions of Dembele (serious player) and Rhodes made a big difference compared to when we played them at the start of the season.”
Fans on social media also questioned Mitchell on his favourite away ground in League One, and his best friend in the division- with an ex-Bloomfield Road teammate being one of his answers.
"Best away stadium- got to be Ipswich last year, but if we’re talking this season Portsmouth or Derby, but missed the Bolton and Blackpool games,” stated.
“Probably best friends in League One, errrm got to be Zak Jules and (Marvin) Ekpiteta because I got invited to their weddings haha.”