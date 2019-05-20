'Let's hope we get the best': Fans have their say on latest Blackpool FC takeover news

Blackpool FC's new owner is expected to be in place by mid-June
Blackpool FC's new owner is expected to be in place by mid-June

The Gazette has today revealed Blackpool FC's new owner is expected to be in place by mid-June, while it's understood four serious bids have been submitted.

Here's how Pool fans have reacted to the news on social media: