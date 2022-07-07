Leeds United v Blackpool: Updates from York City's LNER Community Stadium

Blackpool head to York City’s LNER Community Stadium tonight to take on Leeds United in their second friendly of pre-season.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 4:00 pm

Leeds United friendly a welcome step-up in quality for Michael Appleton's Blackpool

The game comes on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win against Southport on Saturday, with goals coming from CJ Hamilton and Beryly Lubala.

Michael Appleton’s men now make a huge step-up in quality as they take on top flight opposition.

Follow our live blog below for build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction:

Tonight's game takes place at York City's LNER Community Stadium

Leeds United v Blackpool LIVE

Last updated: Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:57

  • LIVE: Leeds United 0-0 Blackpool
  • Seasiders take on Premier League side in their second friendly of pre-season
  • Game to take place at York City’s LNER Community Stadium (7pm kick-off)
Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:57

Longer delay?

Considering tonight’s game is supposed to be a sellout, the ground is barely half full at the moment. Wouldn’t be surprised if the delay lasts longer than 10 minutes.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:55

The current scene outside

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:52

Delay

Sounds like kick-off here could be delayed by 10 minutes. Plenty of fans still waiting to get in.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:45

15 minutes until kick-off

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:17

Tonight’s team sheet

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:07

Missing players

Jordan Gabriel, James Husband (both hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both stress fractures) all miss out through injury as expected.

Jerry Yates isn’t involved either.

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:03

How Leeds line up

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:00

Blackpool’s starting XI

Maxwell, Apter, Keogh, Thorniley, Garbutt, Dougall, Carey, Virtue, Bowler, Holmes, Madine

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 17:50

View from the Leeds side

Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 17:48

It’s a scorcher

If you’re on your way to the game, make sure to bring your sunglasses! And if you’re considering bringing a coat, don’t...it’s a lovely evening here in York.

York CityBlackpoolLeeds UnitedMichael Appleton