Leeds United v Blackpool: Updates from York City's LNER Community Stadium

The game comes on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win against Southport on Saturday, with goals coming from CJ Hamilton and Beryly Lubala.
Michael Appleton’s men now make a huge step-up in quality as they take on top flight opposition.
Follow our live blog below for build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction:
Leeds United v Blackpool LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 07 July, 2022, 18:57
- LIVE: Leeds United 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders take on Premier League side in their second friendly of pre-season
- Game to take place at York City’s LNER Community Stadium (7pm kick-off)
Longer delay?
Considering tonight’s game is supposed to be a sellout, the ground is barely half full at the moment. Wouldn’t be surprised if the delay lasts longer than 10 minutes.
The current scene outside
Sounds like kick-off here could be delayed by 10 minutes. Plenty of fans still waiting to get in.
15 minutes until kick-off
Tonight’s team sheet
Missing players
Jordan Gabriel, James Husband (both hamstring), Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley (both stress fractures) all miss out through injury as expected.
Jerry Yates isn’t involved either.
How Leeds line up
Blackpool’s starting XI
Maxwell, Apter, Keogh, Thorniley, Garbutt, Dougall, Carey, Virtue, Bowler, Holmes, Madine
View from the Leeds side
It’s a scorcher
If you’re on your way to the game, make sure to bring your sunglasses! And if you’re considering bringing a coat, don’t...it’s a lovely evening here in York.