Leeds United star predicts big future for Northern Ireland teammate who is being strongly linked with move to Blackpool

Stuart Dallas believes his Northern Ireland teammate Shayne Lavery - who has been strongly linked with a move to Blackpool - is ready to be a big hit in English football.

Recent reports suggested the Seasiders are leading the race to sign the prolific striker, whose contract at Linfield is about to expire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lavery scored 30 times for Linfield this season to help the Northern Irish outfit claim a league and cup double, ending the season winning a host of individual awards.

The 22-year-old, who started his career coming through the youth ranks at Everton, also scored 14 goals in 19 games during the previous campaign.

Lavery's form earned him call-ups to the Northern Ireland squad, where he is currently featuring alongside Blackpool loanee Dan Ballard and Leeds United star Stuart Dallas.

Dallas, who has first-hand knowledge of making the step-up from the Northern Irish top flight to England, believes Lavery has a bright future ahead of him.

Lavery in action for Northern Ireland

“Shayne’s been across the water and come back to the Irish League and he’s done unbelievably well with Linfield, picking up not only the individual awards but also a league and cup double,” Dallas said, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph.

“Shayne’s been in the Northern Ireland squad before and firstly he’s a good lad. He’s quiet, but a good kid and a good player as well.

“He still has a lot of development in him, I think. He’s raw at times but he’s quick and direct and can cause anyone problems with the pace he has.

“He’s got to continue doing the things that have got him where he is now and continue learning.

"He’s worked with a manager (Ian Baraclough) at Northern Ireland who knows him well from the younger ages and at Linfield he’s been working under the greatest striker (David Healy) we’ve ever had.

“So, he’s been in good hands and whatever he does next season I think he’s ready to move on into full-time football again and that can only benefit us at international level. I wish him well.”

Lavery joined Linfield in 2019 after a loan spell at Falkirk while at parent club Everton, where he spent four years in their academy.

Kilmarnock and Motherwell were linked with the striker but, according to reports, his previous spell in Scotland was a fairly forgettable one and the player is keen to move to England.