Leeds United loanee Paudie O'Connor unfortunate not to feature for Blackpool, says Terry McPhillips

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips admits Paudie O'Connor was "unlucky" not to play in last night's League Cup win against QPR.

Blackpool defender Paudie O'Connor

The centre back, who has made eight appearances for the Seasiders so far this season, currently finds himself down the pecking order in the list of Blackpool's centre backs.

Curtis Tilt and Donervon Daniels appear to be the first choices, while Ben Heneghan has impressed in Daniels' absence through suspension.

McPhillips made five changes for last night's 2-0 win, but he accepted O'Connor was unfortunate not to get a look in.

He said: “There’s good competition with Tilty (Curtis Tilt) and Ben there, with Donervon (Daniels) coming back into contention after Saturday. Then there’s Paudie so there’s really good competition for places.

“Ben Heneghan has had some cracking performances of late so there’s tough competition there in defence. The lad Matt Smith who Ben was marking was right down his street.

"Paudie O’Connor was really unlucky not to play in either of the last two games.

“I think all the other outfield subs have got on and Paudie could have had a start, but he’s just got to keep going and wait for his chance."