Blackpool Academy coach and former Nottingham Forest and Birmingham keeper eyes first job in management
Tangerines academy coach Lee Camp is reportedly keen to make the move into senior management
Blackpool Academy coach Lee Camp is reportedly eyeing his first management job.
According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the 39-year-old has registered an interest in becoming the new boss at non-league Darlington.
The Quakers, who sit bottom of National League North, are currently managerless after their decision to part company with Alun Armstrong.
A statement from the Blackwell Meadows outfit earlier this week said the club had so far received 30 applications for the job.
And it seems Camp could be one of them as he bids to take his first steps on the managerial ladder.
The former Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Birmingham and Norwich keeper has been coaching at Blackpool since February, having retired from playing last year.
The one-time Northern Ireland international is currently working alongside Paul Wroe as he develops the under-16s at Bloomfield Road.