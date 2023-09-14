Tangerines academy coach Lee Camp is reportedly keen to make the move into senior management

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Academy coach Lee Camp is reportedly eyeing his first management job.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the 39-year-old has registered an interest in becoming the new boss at non-league Darlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Quakers, who sit bottom of National League North, are currently managerless after their decision to part company with Alun Armstrong.

A statement from the Blackwell Meadows outfit earlier this week said the club had so far received 30 applications for the job.

And it seems Camp could be one of them as he bids to take his first steps on the managerial ladder.

The former Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Birmingham and Norwich keeper has been coaching at Blackpool since February, having retired from playing last year.