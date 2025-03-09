League One's 18 most valuable out of contract players - including Blackpool, Birmingham City and Barnsley regulars

By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST
With just 11 games of the League One season remaining – clubs will start to look at contracts over the next two months.

Blackpool are among a number of teams that will have some big decisions to make, with nine players in total coming to the end of their current deals, alongside the five loanees that will also depart Bloomfield Road.

Last summer, the Seasiders bid farewell to several long-term servants, and it could be more of the same this year as Steve Bruce looks to mold the squad to his vision.

Some big names elsewhere in the third tier could also be looking for new homes ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Here’s the most notable out of contract League One players, in order of their Transfermarkt market values:

Transfermarkt market value: €1.50m.

1. Kwame Poku (Peterborough United)

Transfermarkt market value: €1.50m. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Transfermarkt market value: €1.20m.

2. Josh Koroma (Huddersfield Town)

Transfermarkt market value: €1.20m. Photo: Carl Recine

Transfermarkt market value: €1m.

3. Donovan Pines (Barnsley)

Transfermarkt market value: €1m. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Transfermarkt market value: €900k.

4. Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Transfermarkt market value: €900k. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Transfermarkt market value: €800k.

5. Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town)

Transfermarkt market value: €800k. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Transfermarkt market value: €800k.

6. Ricky Jade-Jones (Peterborough United)

Transfermarkt market value: €800k. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

