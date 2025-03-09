Blackpool are among a number of teams that will have some big decisions to make, with nine players in total coming to the end of their current deals, alongside the five loanees that will also depart Bloomfield Road.

Last summer, the Seasiders bid farewell to several long-term servants, and it could be more of the same this year as Steve Bruce looks to mold the squad to his vision.

Some big names elsewhere in the third tier could also be looking for new homes ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.