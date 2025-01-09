Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest transfer news from around League One

Blackpool are yet to make a signing in the January transfer window as they gear up for their EFL League One match against Cambridge United.

The only movement at Bloomfield Road so far has been a few outgoings. Elliot Embleton was sold to League Two strugglers Carlisle United, whilst Dom Ballard was recalled by Southampton, with his season-long loan ending early.

Steve Bruce has admitted that the club are in the market for new signings, but that the Seasiders won't do business just for the sake of it. He met the owner last Friday, whilst there's a decision to be made on Josh Onomah, with his deal to conclude next week. In the meantime, here’s the latest transfer news from around League One.

Birmingham City strike pre-contract agreement

German defender Phil Neumann has agreed to join Birmingham City on a pre-contract, according to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath. The 27-year-old, who Blues failed to sign in the summer after a £3.4m bid, have landed their man for nothing.

Neumann is currently playing in the 2.Bundesliga, the second tier of German football. Neumann has been a regular for Hannover 96, playing in 16 of their 17 league matches.

Hannover currently find themselves in seventh, a point off of the play-off places. Neumann will stick around to help them with their promotion push, but once the summer comes, he'll be off to England.

It's an interesting approach from Birmingham, who themselves won't know what division they will be playing in. They are the favourites to go up, and currently have a two point lead over Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham with two games in hand. They were unable to beat Blackpool over the festive period however, playing to a goalless draw at St Andrew’s.

Joel Randall is a player Bolton have been reportedly tracking all summer. | Getty Images

Bolton Wanderers set to sign Peterborough United star

Bolton Wanderers are poised to sign Joel Randall from Peterborough United, according to Football League World. The Trotters have been long-term admirers of the midfielder and are close to sealing the signing of one of their sought after targets.

A £1.5m offer was apparently rejected by the Posh in the summer, and Bolton have opted to reignite their interest in Randall. The midfielder was said to be unhappy at London Road, according to manager Darren Ferguson, and now a transfer looks to be taking place.

The 25-year-old only signed a three-year contract in the summer, but he could now help Bolton in their quest for promotion. Bolton are 10th and Peterborough 19th, with 12-points separating them, so Randall will be joining a team that will want to be in the promotion mix again, having lost in the League One play-off final.

Randall isn't the only player that could leave Peterborough. Cardiff City had an offer rejected for Ricky Jade-Jones, whilst captain Hector Kyprianou is wanted by the Bluebirds and managerless Plymouth Argyle.

Blackburn Rovers striker wanted by two clubs

Two unnamed League One clubs are showing an interest in signing Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard, according to Darren Witcoop in a post on X. They have asked about taking him on loan for the rest of the season, and now the Lancashire club are considering the offers.

The 21-year-old missed the first few months of the season with serious back and shoulder issues, limiting him to just six games in the last calendar year. He netted a late equalsier against Sunderland on Boxing Day, and spoke to the club recently about how his hopes for 2025.

Speaking to the official club website, he said: "“My body feels good, I’ve got a few more minutes recently and I feel it’s time to kick on now and really show what I’m about.

“Minutes are really important and I’ve spoken on a number of occasions about how I’ve had to be patient and not rush it.

“I’ve eased my way back in and haven’t taken too many risks on the road back to recovery. It’s behind me now and I want to play as many games as possible.

“I’m at an age where I need to be playing football and as many games as possible.

“The injuries set me back, but now I’m fit I really do see it as an opportunity.”