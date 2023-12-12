News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The Seasiders overcame Carlisle United with a 3-0 win.The Seasiders overcame Carlisle United with a 3-0 win.
The Seasiders overcame Carlisle United with a 3-0 win.

League One team of the week dominated by Blackpool, Northampton Town and Shrewsbury Town stars- gallery

The League One team of the week has been revealed - and there’s representation from Blackpool.
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

Neil Critchley’s side produced a 3-0 victory over Carlisle United, with a Jordan Rhodes brace following Andy Lyons’ first half opener.

The pair both scored 9/10 in the Blackpool Gazette match ratings, while Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly, James Husband, Kenny Dougall, and Karamoko Dembele all picked up eights.

Only a couple of our standout Seasiders stars feature in WhoScored best 11 from the weekend.

Here’s who made the team:

WhoScored rating: 8.2.

1. Connor Ripley (Port Vale)

WhoScored rating: 8.2. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.4.

2. Akin Odimayo (Northampton Town)

WhoScored rating: 7.4. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 8.2.

3. Joe Anderson (Shrewsbury Town)

WhoScored rating: 8.2. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 8.4.

4. Chey Dunkley (Shrewsbury Town)

WhoScored rating: 8.4. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 8.3.

5. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United)

WhoScored rating: 8.3. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.4.

6. Tom Sang (Port Vale)

WhoScored rating: 7.4. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:League OneNorthampton TownBlackpoolJordan RhodesNeil CritchleyKaramoko Dembele