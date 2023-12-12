League One team of the week dominated by Blackpool, Northampton Town and Shrewsbury Town stars- gallery
The League One team of the week has been revealed - and there’s representation from Blackpool.
Neil Critchley’s side produced a 3-0 victory over Carlisle United, with a Jordan Rhodes brace following Andy Lyons’ first half opener.
The pair both scored 9/10 in the Blackpool Gazette match ratings, while Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly, James Husband, Kenny Dougall, and Karamoko Dembele all picked up eights.
Only a couple of our standout Seasiders stars feature in WhoScored best 11 from the weekend.
Here’s who made the team:
